Vatican: Pope will preside over Palm Sunday Mass

Pope Francis left the hospital on Saturday morning, April 1, where he was being treated for infectious bronchitis. He is expected to preside over Palm Sunday Mass. The point with the correspondent of France Télévisions in Rome, Raphaëlle Schapira.

Pope Francis is expected to preside over Palm Sunday Mass on April 2. “The pope repeated it in front of the hospital, it was mid-morning, when he got out of the car to address the press, adding: ‘I’m still alive’, not without humour”reports Raphaëlle Schapiracorrespondent in Rome (Italy) for France Télévisions, Saturday April 1st. “A clear message, after these 48 hours of doubt about his presence for the Easter celebrations, which are among the most important here in Rome.”adds the journalist.



“Always in business and at work”

The Palm Sunday Mass will take place in the presence of the Pope, in Saint Peter’s Square. This mass brings together thousands of faithful in Rome every year. “When he left the hospital on Saturday morning, the pope even immediately went to the basilica Sainte-Marie-Majeurewhere he prayed for the children in the oncology ward whom he met on Friday, when he was still hospitalized“, reports Raphaëlle Schapirawhich summarizes the message: “The pope is always in business and at work, with his faithful”.