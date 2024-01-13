They order the demolition of an emblematic building

In other news, the Department of Buildings orders the demolition of a landmark building in Little Italy after an exterior wall partially collapsed this week.

The agency reported that they found unauthorized construction in the basement and on the first floor of the property located at 188 Grand Street.

They added that the illegal works put the building at risk of internal collapse, something that is dangerous for the teams carrying out the repairs.

Now, the entire four-level commercial building that was once home to the iconic Alleva Dairy store, which was open for 130 years before closing last spring, will be demolished.

Demolition is expected to begin next week.