They report the disappearance of a participant in the Acapulco Shore program

MIAMI.- Andrea Otaolaurrichi, known artistically as Andrea Otaola and who participated in the program reality television Acapulco Shore, has been reported as missing. This was reported by the Mexican press and publications on social networks.

“Andrea Otaolaurruchi, model and pilot who became famous for her participation in the 11th season of Acapulco Shore has been reported missing according to a publication that has gone viral on social networks such as X and Facebook,” he indicated. Millennium .

According to the information that has circulated, Otaola was last seen on March 5.

“The information began to go viral after on platform influencer Gabriel Montiel, better known as Werevertumorro, where he shared a poster that asked his followers for support in finding the former participant of the star MTV program,” indicated the Mexican newspaper.

Andrea studied a career as an aviator pilot. However, he gravitated towards the world of modeling to appear in magazines, commercials and international brands from the age of 9.