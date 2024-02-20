They reverse the economic package until the conditions are not met

HAVANA.- He regime Cuban paralyzed for the moment the implementation of the package, a group of measures that he announced at the end of last December to “correct” the “distortions” of the economy in 2024.

“No measure will be applied until the conditions are created,” said the regime’s prime minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, during a meeting this Monday of the Council of State in the Capitol, chaired by the dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel, the portal reports. Web Martí News .

A use published by the Parliament’s website, clarifies that they took a month (between January 15 and February 15) to consolidate the work system and “follow up” on the issue, although at the end of January they had already begun to give it going back to the calendar they announced in December.

First, they postponed the increase in fuel prices, one of the most controversial and unpopular measures approved, since it would modify the rates of most products and services in the country. Two days later, they also stopped the increase in transportation prices, which would come into effect in February.

The regime did not offer details about when they plan to implement the package, one of their most controversial announcements in the midst of the strong crisis affecting the island. However, Esteban Lazo, president of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP), asked Cubans to “understand the comprehensive nature of these measures” agreed upon “in a complex context to defend the work and main achievements of the Revolution. and to protect the population.”

Recently, the economist Pedro Monreal had explained in the red social X that official inflation had “entered a “plateau” since November 2023 located between 31 and 32% growth. It is the type of data that would make those who must “plan” price and rate increases “think twice.”

Embed – 2/7 Measured in year-on-year terms, official inflation has entered a “plateau” since November 2023 located between 31 and 32% growth. It is the type of data that would make those who must “plan” price and rate increases “think twice.” pic.twitter.com/u6lefjlIpw — Pedro Monreal (@pmmonreal) February 16, 2024

“The official price growth in January 2024 was lower than that of December 2023, but remains above 2% for the third consecutive month. Inflation remains uncontrolled and the announced price and rate increases would complicate the situation,” he warned.

The note from the Council of State did not cite statements by Díaz-Canel related to the paralysis of the package but said that he had requested that work continue on “the chain” between the private and state sectors “in areas such as food production, internal trade, import substitution, among others.”

Source: EDITORIAL / Martí Noticias