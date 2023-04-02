They stop in Playa del Carmen, attempted invasion of properties

Authorities from the three orders of government secured two properties in Playa del Carmen, that a group of people intended to invade to appropriate them illegally. Before it an operation was mounted in the vicinity of the two properties, which were secured to prevent their looting.

The lands were indicated, they are owned by the government of the state of Quintana Roo and the Solidarity City Councilas well as individuals in which a group of people after two in the afternoon this Saturday tried to enter them with the intention of appropriating thembefore what The protection of the area was ordered.

A group of people tried to invade land owned by the state government and the Solidarity City Hall and by individuals in Playa del Carmen, the three orders of government intervened to remove the invaders.



The three levels of government implemented immediate actions to maintain order and peace in Playa del Carmen; avoid disorder and generate mistrust; hence the Municipal Secretary of Public Safety and Traffic, the State Secretary of Public Safety, the Attorney General of the State of Quintana Roo (FGEQRoo) enabled an operation.

To the actions, in the vicinity of the Bellavista neighborhood and the El Bali subdivisionthey joined National Guard personnel, the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) and the Secretary of the Navy (Semar)who they coordinated actions to withdraw those who intended to invade the properties owned by the state and the municipality.

The FGEQRoo secured the property that a group of people intended to invade and restricted access to it, while security actions were implemented to prevent further invasion attempts on the site.



The invaders intended to appropriate at least 20 hectares of land, including properties owned by private individuals.as well as of the government of Quintana Roo and the Solidaridad City Councilwithout so far It has been reported that a complaint will be filed for the events that occurred on this day.

Despite this, The FGEQROO went to the place and placed security seals on the properties that were intended to be invaded, with the legend “No trespassing”but without make it known if as part of the operation implemented by the three government orders the seizure or detention of any person was generated as allegedly responsible for the illegal dispossession.

