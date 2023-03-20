They tried to steal more than 8 million pesos from a MacStore but they were arrested in CDMX

The afternoon of this March 20 3 subjects tried to rob a MacStore store which is on Insurgente avenue and the intersection with Ohio, in the Nápoles neighborhood of CDMX.

Fortunately the capital police He managed to stop them before they escaped and they recovered everything they had tried to steal: 185 cell phones, 2 tablets and 5 smart watches, all for a value of 8 million pesos.

Photo: SSC CDMX

They tried to rob a MacStore in CDMX

According to the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City, the operators of the South Control and Command Center (C2) They received an emergency call about an assault at a MacStore.

When the police arrived at the scene of the assault, the subjects were already running out with bags in their hands.

They chased them and fortunately stopped them. When they searched them, they found 185 cell phones, 2 tablets and 5 smart watches with an approximate value of 8 million pesos.

They also took away a short firearm that was loaded with three useful cartridges.

Photo: SSC CDMX

The 3 men who were arrested are 36, 25 and 20 years old.. They were made available to the Public Ministry agent for stealing a MacStore in CDMX so that they can begin the investigation and determine the legal situation of the detainees.

The 36-year-old man who was arrested has a history of 5 admissions to the CDMX Penitentiary System for various crimes previously.

It may interest you