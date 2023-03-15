This is how Google will sharpen Gmail and Docs with ai

Google has now presented new generative ai tools for Google Workspace.

In both Gmail and Google Docs, you can now (at least in English) choose a topic you want to write about, whereupon a first draft will automatically be generated.

For example, it could be that you as a manager welcome a new employee to the company. You can then adjust the draft to your liking and also ask the ai tool to, for example, make the tone of the message either more professional or playful.

From before, AI functions such as smartly composing emails in Gmail and auto-generating summaries in Google Docs are also available in Google Workspace.

The new ai functions will initially be rolled out to a limited number of testers in the coming weeks.

