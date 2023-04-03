This is how Netflix wants to enable games on the television

The streaming provider would like to bring its games to TV sets and is aiming for a cloud gaming offer.

has been offering for some time Netflix also the possibility Games to gamble. However, this offer is currently open Smartphones and mobile devices restricted. On television sets the Netflix games cannot be played at the moment. But that could change in the near future. Indications that Netflix also wants to bring its games to TV sets were recently Netflix app code discovered. It also shows how such an undertaking might be implemented.

Smartphone als Controller Last August became knownthat the Netflix games are quite a flop. Namely, all Netflix games together became just about 23.3 million times downloaded. Approximately 1.7 million people use the games every day. However, the streaming service counts 220 million paying usersmeaning that not even one percent of users plays Netflix games. These disappointing usage figures could also be the reason why the streaming provider has switched its games to the TV devices want to bring. A controller is required to play the games on a TV. As the code shows, a Smartphone as a wireless gamepad be used. The app code says: “A game on your TV requires a controller to play. Would you like to use this smartphone as a controller?”