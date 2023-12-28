This is how public transport will operate on New Year’s Eve

MIAMI.- The Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) announced the public transportation service schedule on December 31 and January 1, and how the stations in Downtown Miami will work. Miami for those attending the New Year’s Eve event at Bayfront Park.

According to the DTPW press release, the Sunday, December 31, 2023 Metrorail and Metromover will operate extended service until 2:00 am with Green and Orange Line trains every 30 minutes.

He Monday, January 1, 2024, Metrorail and Metromover will operate on a regular weekend schedule.

He December 31 and January 1 MetroBus will operate on Sunday hours.

“For those attending the celebrations in Downtown Miami on New Year’s Eve, please note that the last north and southbound trains will leave the station. Government Center, 701 NW 1st Ct, Miami, at approximately 2:00 am.” The document clarifies that “entry to Metrorail stations will not be allowed after 2:00 am, they will only allow exit.”

the big orange.jpg Archive image of “Big Orange” 2018. 7NEWS

Parking facilities at Metrorail stations will remain open until the following day, Monday, January 1, 2024, until 3:00 am.

All Miami-Dade County offices will be closed on Monday, January 1, 2024, including all DTPW administrative offices, Customer Service offices, the Golden Passport office at the Stephen P. Clark Center, the Contact and Lost Property.

Special Transportation Services (STS) will not be affected by this county-observed holiday and will operate regular service. STS customers can call the STS reservations number (305-871-1111) to book or cancel an STS trip.

Public transport users who prefer to access services online can purchase or top up an EASY card at Transit Store or through the Go-Miami Dade app or use your credit card’s contactless system to pay fees. Customers can also submit a new application for a Golden Passport EASY card on the online page Golden Passport de DTPW.

For additional information on transit services, visit the website from DTPW or download the app GO Miami-Dade Transit.

(email protected)

@menendezpryce