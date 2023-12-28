New York, the great sanctuary city, in chaos due to the arrival of immigrants

The mayor of that city, Eric Adams, announced new measures to stop the constant arrival of buses with migrants sent primarily by Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott in his battle to counter Joe Biden’s sordid policies.

The issue has a pressing political relevance in the United States, where Republicans, led by former President Donald Trump, but also Democrats like Adams and the governor of Arizona, accuse to the government of Joe Biden of inaction to regulate immigration from Mexico and all countries in the world, including China.

New York before a new wave

Secretary of State Antony Blinken urgently traveled to Mexico City to try to find solutions to the enormous national security crisis created by Blinken’s own government: the left-wing and far-left government of Joe Biden.

In recent weeks, between 10,000 and 12,000 people a day have attempted to illegally cross the southern border of the United States, more than double the number before the coronavirus pandemic.

A caravan of tens of thousands of migrants He left Sunday from southern Mexico for the United States.

“Last week alone, 14 busloads of migrants arrived from Texas, the largest number recorded in a single night, in addition to hundreds of migrants who arrived that day via other transportation routes,” stressed the mayor of New York, who issued a emergency decree.

The megacity of 8.5 million inhabitants, which has welcomed waves of immigrants Throughout its history, it has seen “more than 161,500 asylum seekers” arrive since the spring of 2022, of which more than 68,000 continue to receive support from the city, indicates the city council.

New York opened 214 sites, the vast majority of which were requisitioned hotels, to house immigrants in case of emergency.

Biden doesn’t listen or doesn’t want to listen

Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas (border with Mexico), has been demanding that Biden end his failed and irresponsible policy of open doors, but the White House has barely listened to him. She has at times mocked Abbott’s comments as exaggerated.

As one of the measures to force Biden, Abbott implemented the rental of buses and planes to send tens of thousands of immigrants to cities governed by Democrats and that boast of defending the current chaos on the southern border.

The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, did the same thing at first, but then he went further and put an almost radical stop to the irregular arrival of immigrants to the state with severe laws that judicially penalize those who provide or assist in the trafficking of people to the Sunshine State.

The regulations, approved by the Florida state Congress and signed by DeSantis, turned Florida into an almost shielded state for the arrival of illegal immigrants entering through the Mexican border.

New measures

Adams’ emergency decree now requires that companies must notify the city at least 32 hours in advance of the time and arrival of charter buses to transport migrants, and these arrivals must take place at the same location in midtown Manhattan. and in defined time slots, between 8:30 am and 12:00 midnight from Monday to Friday.

“We tell companies ‘not to be complicit’ in Governor Abbott’s actions,” Adams claimed in a tone of desperation, when Biden also does not listen to the complaints and requests of the New York mayor who affirms that the Big Apple’s capacities are overloaded. of immigrants. He has even asked for $8 billion more to deal with the chaos, but has not received a response from the White House either.

Adams assured that it is not about “penalizing” immigrants, but rather warning transport companies that they risk fines and legal action if they do not comply with the new rules.

The mayor met with his Democratic counterparts from the cities of Chicago and Denver on Wednesday to once again ask the federal government for help.

On December 15, Arizona’s Democratic governor accused Biden of “refusing to do his job” in the face of the huge influx of migrants at his border.

Source: With information from AFP.