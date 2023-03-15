This is what NASA’s new space suit looks like for its next trip to the Moon

To infinity and beyond! The United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration, better known as NASApresented together with the company Axiom Space the new space suit that astronauts will use on their next trip to the Moon.

NASA’s new space suit for the next trip to the Moon

It was during a press conference, which they shared through their social networks, as on his official Twitter accountthat NASA and the company Axiom Space presumed what will be the new spacesuit that will be used on the next trip to the Moon as part of the Artemis III mission.

Photo: NASA // NASA’s new space suit for the next trip to the Moon.

Yes, it’s about the new space suit design that you could also use the first woman and person of color to walk on the Moon in 2025when planning to travel to the Moon again.

However, it should be noted that the suits that were presented this Wednesday are only prototypes; But, the company Axiom Space, which won a contract to manufacture them, assured that will deliver special ones that can be used for astronaut training at the end of this coming summer.

Photo: NASA // NASA’s new space suits for the Artemis III mission, which will travel to the Moon.

What is NASA’s new space suit like?

From what could be seen at the press conference, NASA’s new space suit to travel to the Moon It is black with details in blue and orange colorsso everyone thought it would be very different from the old white suits worn by the first astronauts who landed on the Moon in 1969.

However, Axiom Space He explained that these new suits are covered with this additional layer, with the company’s colors and logo for display purposes, but that the bottom must be white. “to reflect heat and protect astronauts from extremely high temperatures”.

Photo: Axiom Space // NASA’s new spacesuit for traveling to the Moon.

These suits will serve as mobile life support, allowing astronauts explore the terrain of the Moon when your ship lands on the space surface.

It should be noted that these space suits are based on NASA research and that the agency had already presented its own prototype design for trips to the Moon in 2019, from which they were inspired to make the new one.

“Leveraging NASA’s Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU) spacesuit design, Axiom Space spacesuits are built for greater flexibility, increased protection to withstand the harsh environment, and specialized tooling to meet exploration needs and expand scientific opportunities.“the company noted.

“Using innovative technologies, the new space suit will allow the exploration of more lunar surface than ever before“finally added

It may interest you