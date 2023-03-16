This will be the EU’s new plan for faster mining permits

Access to rare and important minerals and other raw materials is a key issue for the transition to a more climate-friendly industry. Within the EU, the raw materials are most often sourced from completely different countries and areas, not least China.

The EU Commission now wants to remedy this with a major bill on critical raw materials.

– The proposal brings us closer to our climate goals. It will significantly improve the processing, processing and recycling of essential raw materials here in Europe. And we are strengthening our cooperation with reliable trading partners globally,” says Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a press release.

Home plane

In today’s package, among other things, updated lists of which raw materials are considered necessary and which are strategically important are proposed. New targets are set for how much should be processed at home and to avoid becoming too dependent on single suppliers.

They want to reduce the bureaucracy and the permit process for projects within the EU – down to a maximum of two years for extraction and one year for handling and recycling.

At the same time, the European Commission is also putting forward its proposal to strengthen it with a view to the year 2030 and the creation of a “hydrogen bank”.