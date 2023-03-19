Three arrested for the theft of a baby in a hospital in La Matanza

A baby barely 48 hours old was stolen from the Diego Paroissien Acute Hospital in the La Matanza district. Someone took her while she was in a crib and her mom, Elizabeth, slept next to her. The nightmare for her mother and her family lasted about seven hours until the Buenos Aires Police found the creature safe and sound in the town of Isidro Casanova: it was held by a 21-year-old boy who was arrested.

Later, two women accused of having taken the little girl in a backpack were also arrested.

It all started in the early hours of yesterday at the health facility located on Brigadier General Juan Manuel de Rosas Avenue at 6000, in San Justo.

According to police sources, Elizabeth recounted that when she woke up for a medical check-up, she noticed that her daughter, Aimara, was not in the crib.

Both shared room 210 with two other patients with their respective children, who had not noticed the absence of the minor either.

The prosecutor Gastón Bianchi, head of the Functional Investigation and Trial Unit (UFIJ) No. 3 of La Matanza, intervened in the case. While members of the Departmental Security Police Station and the La Matanza DDI were tracking clues to find Aimara’s whereabouts, they received an anonymous call and a photo, and requested a wiretap. The data finally led them to the creature, which is already with his mother.