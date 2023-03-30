Thursday: International spyware campaigns, crypto firm loses millions

According to Google and Amnesty International, Android, iOS, Chrome and Samsung’s web browsers are increasingly vulnerable to commercial spyware attacks. The attacks use links sent via SMS, which have exploited various security vulnerabilities. There was also such a gap at the crypto company Safemoon, through which more than 8 million euros were lost. Was it a thief? Or did someone accidentally snatch the loot away from the thief? The story is a custom of the industry. Meanwhile, the Federal Data Protection Authority complained that the messenger service Telegram does not name a contact person for authorities and therefore does not comply with a GDPR obligation. The operating company in Dubai is difficult to reach anyway – a brief overview of the most important reports.

Googles Threat Analysis Group has last two special The Spyware Campaign observed, with which smartphone users can be spied on and tracked. The attackers are there commercial spyware served that Zero-Day-Exploits in the operating systems Android and iOS as well as in the Internet browsers Chrome and Samsung. The Security-Lab von Amnesty International Google drew attention to one of these campaigns after suspicious activities were noticed in the United Arab Emirates: Google and Amnesty International uncover international spyware campaigns.

A unit of Cryptocurrency Safemoon (SFM) was once worth the equivalent of 0.72 US cents, says the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance; the price is currently around 0.02 cents (-97%). Become exchange rate manipulated, can get big loot. In fact, someone is running out nine million US dollars; SFM holders can hardly sell their virtual coins at the moment. However, it is unclear whether a thief Vulnerability in Safemoon Contracts has exploited and the prey is thus lost, or whether it is one Coincidence traded and the crypto millions are returned: crypto company Safemoon not safe – 8 million euros gone.

In enforcing the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) bumps the Federal Data Protection Commissioner Ulrich Kelber at the messenger service Telegram currently quickly reaching its limits. The authority admits this in a procedure. The subject is a complaint from a Freiheitsfoo activist, according to which Telegram a Incorrectly processing requests for information on stored user data. The company based in Dubai is for authorities not easily accessible. Telegram does not comply with the obligation under Article 27 GDPR, a Representative as contact person for official inquiries to name: According to the Federal Data Protection Commissioner, Telegram violates the GDPR.

Since 2017 allowed security agencies such as the police and the secret services as well as tax investigation departments and customs offices automated without justification around the clock online biometric passport photos from the electronic identity card and subsequently also from the passport. Despite it access fails oft in the technical implementation. The federal government wants the approximately 4,300 municipal registration offices now obligate by lawthe photo retrieval actually “at any time”: registration authorities should ensure that the police have access to passport photos at all times.

Legally, it is Monitoring of the so-called stationary traffic a sovereign task in public transport, which in Germany is performed by the police and public order offices. However, in principle you can Report parking violations to private individuals. Many communities and police departments actually call for it. However, authorities do not necessarily welcome it if someone has no cause Photo hunt for illegal parkers doing and doing disregards data protection concerns of affected drivers and owners. The data protection authorities have already imposed some fines: Pictures of parking violations can mean data protection annoyance.

In the second edition of the retreaded elevator show It’s getting dangerous this week, because April 1st is approaching and with some news the gentle reader could harbor the suspicion that it is a premature April Fool’s joke. Today we talk about Twitterthen Elon Musk will Twitter Blue subscribers prefer in many ways from April. Another topic is now closed Corona warning app and what we can learn from it. Also interesting that Calling on tech companies to work in personalthough actually Tech as a pioneer in Homeoffice applied. These are the topics live today from 5 p.m. on #heiseshow: Twitter, Corona-Warn-App, home office.

