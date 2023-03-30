Magic The Gathering: You will find these 2 cards in the next expansion (exclusive)

The latest expansion for the trading card game Magic: The Gathering is coming soon.

It’s called “March of the Machine” and again brings a lot of new cards with it. We can show you two of them exclusively in advance.

A preview of the new expansion

For example, one of the new cards is “Insatiable Sailback,” a dinosaur that gains haste until end of turn when it enters the battlefield.

Also, when you put it onto the battlefield, you may destroy target artifact or enchantment.

The second card from the expansion is the “Sly Negotiator”. She has the assist ability.

The creature also assigns combat damage equal to its toughness instead of its power.

March of the Machine brings together and remasters legendary cards from different worlds. It is the fourth set of the Phyrexia story arc.

The new extension will be available in numerous different products from April 21, 2023. You can find more information on the official website.