Time change March 2023: what day and at what time will the transition to summer time take place?

As you know, the transition to summer time is an annual event that takes place in many countries around the world, including France. Clocks should be put forward one hour. In fact, this practice allows people to benefit from more natural light during work or study hours and can help reduce energy consumption. But it can also cause sleep problems for some people.

🧐 Summer 2023 time change: what day and what time?

This year, the time change and daylight saving time will occur Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2 a.m.. It will therefore be necessary add 60 minutes to standard time. It will then be 3 am in the night from Sunday to Monday.

People who have trouble sleeping or who are sensitive to time changes will find it more difficult to adapt to summer time than to winter time. For better adaptation, you can bring your bedtime and wake-up time forward gradually for a few days before the time change.

Daylight saving time was first introduced in Germany in 1916 as an energy saving measure during World War I. Since then, many countries have adopted this practice, although some have chosen not to participate or to abandon it. In France, the time change was introduced following the oil shock of 1973, but since 1998, time change dates have been harmonized within the European Union.

In all the member countries, the transition to winter time takes place on the last Sunday of October and the transition to summer time, the last Sunday in March.

🤔 Will the time change be canceled in Europe?

Remember: in March 2019, MEPs voted for a draft directive abolishing the seasonal time change. The directive was to be adopted by the Council at the end of 2020, then transposed by the Member States.

However, due to the health crisis linked to Covid-19, the text on the end of the time change is no longer on the agenda and should not be discussed in the near future. The change of summer and winter time 2023 and the next are therefore retained.