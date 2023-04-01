Toro Primavera, Napoli primo tassello per ripartire – Toro.it

Archiviati il ​​pareggio contro l’Hellas Verona e la pausa, il Torino di Scurto si prepara ad frontate il Napoli di Frustalupi

A fifth post che sta stretto al Torino Primavera, a caccia di riscatto dopo a period of high and low. The continuity that the first part of the seasons has characterized is infatti svanita in fretta, lasciando space to an ‘altalena of discordant risultati, complicit in the competitive championship. Perdersi d’animo non è però nello spirito di chi indossa la maglia granata e lo sanno bene i ragazzi di Scurto, che proveranno a rifarsi sotto già contro il Napoli dell’ex granata Frustalupi. Appointment to Sunday alle 11.00 in casa azzurra per varere a strappare i tre punti.

Il Napoli di Frustalupi a caccia della salvezza

The competitiveness of the championship returns to Farsi sentiment: what attends the bull is one scontro che sulla carta, vede i granata in vantage, ma che nasconde molte insidie, partire dall’ex Frustalupi. Vice di Mazzarri during the coaching sotto la Mole’s parentage, he knows the club and the category and it is difficult for those who face it. Qualità che è emersa all’andata, in the match ended in pareggio thanks to the reti of Dell’Aquila and Acampa, around the ejection of Anton sul finale. Il Napoli, at 27 points, will create the sun with the zone rossa di classifica and cannot be allowed by the indietro points.

Bull, classify the scale: do not allow errors

It will not be easy for Torelli di Scurto, who are not working on the rials and turns of the engine. Dalla perfection sfiorata in the first part of the championship, a heat has hit Dell’Aquila and compagni, reducing performance and results. Il quinto posto en clasifica weighs livello morale, ma i giochi sono ancora aperti. Only 7 separate punti i granata dalla vetta, currently nelle mani del Lecce. As the possibility of conquest, the rest still lives even insidious: soon all’agguato ci sono infatti Sassuolo e Juventus, with only 3 distance. Vincere col Napoli sarebbe a buon modo per ricominciare dopo el pausa e mettere a fuoco l’obiettivo.