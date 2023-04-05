Total chaos in La Plata: they cut the ascent and descent of the Highway and the Camino Centenario with a lot of delay

The cut in the descent of the highway is one of the 128 planned throughout the country (Photo: Sebastián Casalli-EL DIA)

The picketers who made the cut on the Diagonal 74 and 120 roundabout moved a few more meters so that now the cut is complete both on the way up and down the La Plata-Buenos Aires Highway, within the framework of a national day of protest with more than 128 courts throughout the country in demand for “the 18 million poor and millions of indigents.”

The demonstrators first concentrated on the descent and then expanded the picket to the ascent. In this way, those who must go to the City of Buenos Aires will only be able to do so in Villa Elisa, while those who travel in the direction of the Province, the last alternative to go down is also Villa Elisa and as an option they can divert and take the Ramal Gutiérrez and then continue along the Centennial Way to La Plata.

In any case, due to the cuts, the Ramal Gutiérrez presents a greater traffic than usual with delays. And on Camino Centenario, at the height of 403 street, where there is usually a police control, despite the large number of vehicles heading to La Plata, circulation continues to be limited by the operation, while the resurfacing work continues. so the delay is even longer.

“The Government carries out an adjustment policy that starves the workers and plunders the retirees. A policy that will be deepened in the coming weeks, after the IMF’s proposal to deepen the adjustment with massive cuts in social plans and budget cuts in all areas: social security, health, education, public works, etc.”, he indicated. Piquetera Unit in a statement.

The protest consisting of “128 cuts throughout the country” includes the interruption of access to the city of Buenos Aires at the Pueyrredón Bridge, Route 197 and Panamericana, La Noria Bridge, Route 3 and Gral. Paz, Route 23 and West Access ( Moreno) and four other courts in Puerto Madero.

In addition, there will be cuts in the interior of the province of Buenos Aires (route 11 Mar del Plata, route 9 and route 188 of San Nicolás, route 3 of Bahía Blanca and the Necochea Suspension Bridge), in San Juan, Córdoba, La Rioja, Among Ríos, Santa Fe, Chaco, Misiones, Corrientes, Formosa, Chubut, Santa Cruz, Santiago del Estero, Neuquén, Río Negro, Tucumán, Jujuy, Catamarca, Salta and Tierra del Fuego.

“There will be a great national picket against hunger, against the policy that leaves 18 million poor,” it was warned.

These are all the more than 100 announced pickets: