The efforts to move the Red Zone of La Plata began: where would it go and why?

The Municipality of La Plata is already working together with the Ministry of Security of the province of Buenos Aires in the relocation of the Red Zone to a specific sector on 122 avenue between 52 and 55.

As reported by the Commune, The corresponding tasks have already begun to specify the transfer in a coordinated manner between the different actors in the sector, including organizations that bring together sex workers and local, provincial and national public bodies.

Unlike the area where the red zone is currently developed, which is not precisely delimited and causes various inconveniences to the residents of the place, The new location will specifically include the section that extends between 52nd and 55th streets on 122nd avenue, where a police checkpoint currently operates.

It is worth mentioning that the relocation is part of the provisions of the Citizen Coexistence Code approved in 2021 and that it will take place after sustained meetings and repeated instances of dialogue between community authorities, neighbors, entities and public bodies.

In these working groups, the Municipality of La Plata stated that the various location alternatives suggested by the parties would be taken into account, as long as they did not cover areas for residential use. However, in the absence of proposals, he finally advanced with his own.