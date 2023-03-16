Total madness for the Scaloneta: more than 1 million fans online to buy tickets

The followers of the Scaloneta entered a climate of fury today in the midst of the challenge to get tickets for the match that the world champion team will play against Panama on March 23, an event that will mark the first match in the country of Messi , Scaloni and the other members of the team that won the World Cup in Qatar.

Tickets were purchased online through the Deportick platform. As expected, a veritable crowd went online to request the various available locations in the Monumental stadium.

At 2:00 p.m., the waiting line to carry out the transaction was greater than 1 million users. It should be noted that each person who manages to access the purchase process can purchase up to four tickets.

“When the sale of tickets for Argentina vs. Panama, you will be assigned a random place in line”, the sales site had previously communicated.

It should be noted that this virtual sales window opened at 2:00 p.m. It is estimated that given the high expectations, those who manage to get their tickets will be truly lucky.

To buy the long-awaited ticket, those interested in going to receive the World Champion at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium must be clear that they must register in advance on the Deportick page. To do this they must have the email address, a password and a telephone number at hand.

As said, the sale will start at 2:00 p.m. The stadium has a capacity of just over 83 thousand spectators. However, expectations are high. “Breakfast and nobody says anything while I wait for the tickets for Argentina to come out,” shot a tweeter reflecting the anxiety and madness that reigns on the internet for going to receive the National Team.

Prices

General: $12.000

Less than popular (up to 10 years): $7,000

Sívori and Centenario Media: $24,000

San Martín and Belgrano Alta: $24,000

San Martín and Belgrano Baja: $48,000

San Martín and Belgrano Media: $49,000