Valdez murder: the life of the notary Garcia after regaining freedom | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Sunday March 19, 2023 | 2:00 p.m.

With an exemplary behavior and appropriate to the disciplinary and coexistence rules within the prison, like many other women who spend day and night longing to leave behind the bars that separate them from society, the notary Adriana García (64) achieved at the beginning of the month the long-awaited parole.

Since June 2003, when she was arrested by a police commission, she faced a long process that four years later ended when she was sentenced to life imprisonment for being considered by the Justice as one of the three involved in the murder of her husband, the lawyer William Jose Valdez.

The Valdez case represents one of the most resonant judicial files of the last decades in the police history of Posada. And just as García managed to get out of prison, the others sentenced to the same sentence, Bertoldo Roberto Neumann Rojas and Jorge ‘Mosquito’ Ramírez, are currently going through temporary releases and the trial period, respectively.

Although in the case of Neumann, he registers a second life sentence for another crime, so he still has a longer period to achieve freedom.

But going back to the case of the notary, after spending almost two decades in prison and after overcoming all the requirements and phases of trust in an indisputable way, the woman recently became one of the most notable examples of rapid and efficient insertion to society.

According to what this morning paper learned from reliable sources that closely followed his movements in recent years, García is currently in charge of human resources for a well-known transportation-related company from Posada.

And it is that several years ago, the inmate who had her last day inside the Penal Unit VI on March 3, began working in this place after obtaining permission from the members of the Criminal Court One of Posadas and the Penitentiary Service Provincial (SPP). All this through transitory departures and the corresponding permits.

According to what was expressed by the spokesmen, García was currently part of a semi-liberty regime that allowed him to leave confinement every day to work in the aforementioned private company in the provincial capital.

The woman was outside from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and at night she returned to sleep in the prison with the rest of the inmates.

In turn, it was learned that since September of last year, the Justice authorized the use of a car to go to work.

Beyond his good behavior, as revealed by the prison reports, the reduction in sentence (13 months) to which he agreed at the beginning of last year due to the application of the educational incentive provided for in the Law of Criminal Execution of the Nation would also have been decisive. (Law 24,660) due to the series of studies, training, and courses he completed during the almost 20 years he was in prison.

university studies

In 2015, García was authorized to study Business Administration at a private school in the center of Posada and upon completing 15 years as an intern (just over four years ago) she agreed to the benefit of biweekly transitory departures.

But to arrive at this, the fulfillment of 15 years behind bars was mainly taken into account, a period from which a life sentence (prior to the modification of the Penal Code) is in a position to request the benefit.

Having fulfilled a series of specific requirements since he was in prison, he was initially granted temporary releases, taking into account the completion of 15 years behind bars, a period from which a life sentence (prior to the modification of the Criminal Code) is in a position to request the benefit.

García had been arrested on Monday, June 23, 2003, four days after her husband’s crime, so that requirement was met.

Beyond that, the reports made at the time by the Penitentiary Service, although they are not binding or decisive in the judicial determination, had been favorable to the woman, of whom they highlighted an exemplary behavior and appropriate to the disciplinary and coexistence norms. inside the prison in which he spent his days.

That combo of edges led then, a little over four years ago, to the authorization for him to enjoy the two temporary monthly departures of 48 hours each, which he has enjoyed since then.

In order to maintain the benefit, the convicted woman had to comply, in the same way, with a series of conditions, such as residing in the declared family home, staying away from alcoholic beverages or narcotics, and returning to the prison in a timely manner. This she did over and over again, further enhancing her status as an inmate fit for life under society’s rules.

After that, and due to his responsible behavior, he managed to enter the semi-freedom regime that allows him to work, pursuing the objective that the return to the free environment is not abrupt, but gradual, thus facilitating the objective of resocialization pursued.

A plan, a crime

Next Sunday, June 19, it will be the 20th anniversary of the crime of renowned lawyer Guillermo José Valdez, one of the most atrocious cases in missionary police history.

According to what was reconstructed within the framework of the investigation, Valdez was the victim of a murderous triangle in which his ex-wife, that is, the notary public García; her lover, Bertoldo Roberto Neumann Rojas and a friend of the latter, Jorge ‘Mosquito’ Ramírez. The three were arrested a few days after the fact.

According to what could be established, on June 19, 2003, Valdez fell into the hands of his wife and her accomplices at the García notary’s office on 1942 La Rioja street in the Posadeño microcenter.

Inside, the lawyer was wounded with five stab wounds, tortured with thirteen cuts, and finally killed with five bullets from a pistol with a silencer.

But, as if that were not enough, the lawyer’s face was scalped and his body was later discarded on the side of Cape Horn avenue.

The body was found the next day and that triggered the investigation of the case.

The investigation established that Valdez was summoned by García at the notary’s office to supposedly discuss matrimonial issues but, in reality, it was an appointment to his own death.

The three involved were arrested a few hours later and the body of evidence against them was overwhelming for the judges who, after twelve intense days of oral debate, decided to sentence the trio to life imprisonment for the crime of homicide qualified by the bond , with cruelty and by the premeditated competition of two or more people.

That was in June 2007 and after a series of presentations by their defenses, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation ratified the ruling in 2011.

In figures

5 The autopsy determined that Valdez was tortured with thirteen cuts, he also received five stab wounds and was finally killed with five shots.