TPS re-registration begins for Venezuelans in the US

WASHINGTON.- The Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reported that since January 10, the registration for the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program for the Venezuelan migrants who are enrolled in this program.

According to the information, the deadline for Venezuelans is until March 10 and if your application is approved, the TPS will be valid for 18 months, that is, until mid-2025.

Those interested in re-registering for the benefit of TPS They must fill out form I-821 request for Temporary Protected Status and send it to Uscis. The applicant will receive the response later.

Last September, the government of The US extended the TPS for Venezuelans under the argument that there are “extraordinary and temporary conditions in Venezuela that prevent people from returning safely.”

“An extension and redesignation of TPS is warranted… due to Venezuela’s growing instability and lack of security caused by persistent humanitarian, security, political and environmental conditions,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. .

According to the new criteria, the eligibility date to obtain immigration protection was extended. Previously, only those eligible for TPS were eligible. Venezuelan migrants who were in the US until March 9, 2021; now, The deadline to be elected is until July 31, 2023.

Those who arrived in the US after July 31, 2023 are not eligible for TPS and they could be expelled from the country if they do not have legal status that allows them to remain in the United States, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The 18-month extension begins March 11, 2024 and will remain in effect for 18 monthsuntil September 10, 2025. The extension affects existing beneficiaries and those who submitted initial applications for the TPS in force for Venezuela since 2021 and who were pending until this moment.

There are currently approximately 242,700 Venezuelan migrants who are beneficiaries of TPS and there are approximately 472,000 additional immigrants who could be eligible with the reopening of the registry.

TPS is an immigration benefit that protects those who do not have legal status in the United States from deportation. Likewise, the TPS grants them a permit to work.

