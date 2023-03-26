Traffic accident in Wattenscheid: girl (7) seriously injured

Bochum-Wattenscheid.

When crossing a street, a girl (7) was hit by a car in Wattenscheid. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

A seven-year-old girl from Bochum was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Bochum-Wattenscheid on Friday afternoon, March 24. The accident happened around 3:40 p.m. on Huller Strasse, the police said.

Girl (7) seriously injured after a traffic accident in Wattenscheid

According to previous knowledge, the girl crossed the road immediately before the intersection of Hüller Straße and Vorstadtstraße without paying attention to the traffic coming from the right. The child was hit by the car of a 67-year-old Dormagener who was driving on Hüller Straße in the direction of Günnigfeld.

The young woman from Bochum sustained serious injuries. An ambulance took her to a hospital for treatment. The Traffic Inspectorate has started further investigations.





