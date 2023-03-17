Tragedy in Baigorria: young man died in the fire at his house

Fire, death and horror in a house of Los Robles neighborhoodIn the town of Grenadier Baigorria. This morning an internal house was set on fire and a trapped man died 28 year oldreported police spokesmen.

The tragic event occurred around 4:30 in the morning this Friday in a house of Silvestre Begnis at 700. From 911 they gave notice to firefighters and police officers. Already in the place a 38-year-old woman described the horror.

The woman was sleeping in the house across the street when she heard screams coming from the back of the patio, where she lived. his nephew Nicolás Ariel Quiroz.

The victim’s aunt went out to the patio to verify what was happening and observed a large source of fire. A Baigorria Volunteer Firefighters Mobile worked to put out the flames.

An ambulance from Sies and later the office of the Criminal Investigation Agency also attended the place. The proceedings were at the 24th Police Station in Baigorria.