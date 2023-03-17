Paris is flooded with garbage and Macron imposes a controversial decree: What happens in France?

Things got ant-colored in France and have reached their climax after the decree of Emmanuel Macron to approve the controversial pension reform. In Paris, for example, the streets were flooded with rubbish due to the fair collection workers protesting against changes to the French pension system.

This reform —proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron— It had been waiting for a long time to be approved.

“Protest in La Concorde, Paris, against Macron’s decree on pension reform in France.” Photo: Kiran Ridley-Getty Images.

Only every time it was put on the table, the French labor force came to the shot —with protests in the streets of different cities— to reject it, until the decree of 2023 arrived, which has further inflamed the spirits of the workers of France.

Paris is flooded with garbage and the decree of Macron’s pension reforms in France

We’ll tell you quickly: since 2019 Emmanuel Macron promoted a reform of the pension system. The idea was to delay the retirement age from 62 to 64 years.

That is to say, that the retirement age be from 64 yearssomething that people did not like at all, who from the moment they found out about this initiative went out to protest.

Foto: Sylvain Lefevre-Getty Images.

Then, the COVID pandemic arrived and this reform was forgotten. Until this 2023, that the government of Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne They revived the initiative and ignited the social rejection of these changes.

And precisely, seeing the magnitude of the response of the people —marches in Paris, Nice, Marseille and Nantes— Macron opted for the decree, although at first he had promised that he would not do it and that all this pension reform would be approved by the French Congress.

thing that didn’t happen

On March 16, Emmanuel Macron resorted to article 49.3 that gives his government a chance to bypass Parliament to approve his reforms, in this case to pensions.

And with that the anger over the pension reform ends? No, not actually. Although Macron approved it with a big decree, there is an option to turn it around and that is the motion of censure that must be applied from the National Assembly —The lower house of France that would come to be the Chamber of Deputies in Mexico.

Foto: Getty Images.

For now, 91 deputies and deputies have already presented a motion of censure, although without the support of the conservative party —opening the first front to reverse Macron’s decree.

Paris is flooded with garbage

Prior to the decree, Paris and other cities in France were filled with garbage due to the strike of collection workers and municipal services.

In Paris, some 7 thousand tons of garbage accumulated in the streets and this has led the authorities to resort to private companies to collect the waste.

Garbage collectors are on strike to protest Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform. Photo: Reuters.

Although, the net, is that another controversy broke out in Paris, now between the government of the Mayor Anne Hidalgo who has said that he will not interfere in the strike and the Prefecture (Police) of Pariswho wants the workers to return to the job.

Photo: Reuters.

That’s the way things are in France. If you go on vacation these days, don’t be surprised by the amount of trash in Paris or the protests.

Photo: Reuters.

And to finish this note, HERE we leave you another text that tells in detail what’s up with Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform.

It may interest you