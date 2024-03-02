Train derails in Pennsylvania; wagons fall on the river bank

BETHLEHEM — The derailment of a train in the east of Pennsylvania left some wagons overturned on the edge of a río Saturday morning and at least one partially in the water, authorities reported.

Northampton County Emergency Services said the derailment was reported at 7:14 a.m. in Lower Saucon Township. Authorities said no injuries or leaks of hazardous materials were reported.

In a message posted on social media, Northampton County Manager Lamont McClure also said preliminary information indicated “there were no evacuations, no injuries or escapes,” but that could change and “the best we can do to help to first responders is STAY AWAY.”

The Nancy Run Fire Company posted photos showing several railroad cars scattered along the riverbank and at least one partially in the water.

Gary Weiland, who lives across the river in Bethlehem Township, told The (Allentown) Morning Call that he initially heard like a crash, followed by the sound of another crash.

“As the second one was happening, I went upstairs, looked out the window and saw a splash. I told my wife, ‘I think a train derailed,'” Weiland said.

There was no immediate information on the cause of the derailment.

The Norfolk Southern railroad company said in a statement that its crews and contractors were on site “and evaluating with first responders.” The company also praised “the quick and professional response of local emergency agencies.”

Source: With information from AP