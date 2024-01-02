Transporters evade immigration entry rules

Dozens of immigrants arrived on foot at the city’s main admission center, at the Roosevelt Hotel, on Tuesday morning.

These families came to New Jersey in an apparent attempt to evade Mayor Adams’ new emergency order aimed at regulating how immigrants enter the city.

Instead of dropping off migrants within the five boroughs, lawmakers in Texas and Louisiana are reportedly ordering buses to stop at transit hubs outside city limits, in places like Secaucus and Jersey City.

This apparent solution follows Mayor Eric Adams’ executive order last week requiring bus companies to give at least 32 hours notice before arriving in the city.

Now buses can only drop off new arrivals between 8am and 30am and noon, Monday to Friday.

More than 161,000 immigrants have arrived in the city and more than 67,000 are still in the city’s care.

“The city for its part issued a statement saying: “Instead of joining us in treating people humanely, Texas Governor Greg Abbott continues to treat asylum seekers as political pawns and, instead, is now is leaving families in cities and…

…surrounding states in the cold dead of night with train tickets to travel to New York City, just as Chicago has been doing in response to a similar executive order”

Before the end of the year, Abbott said Texas has bused more than 33,600 immigrants to New York City since August 2022.