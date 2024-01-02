Tesla manufactures almost two million vehicles in 2023

In addition, the group produced 494,989 vehicles between October and December, bringing the total for the year to 1,845,985 vehicles, 35% more than in 2022.

About security

The US auto safety regulator has opened a new investigation into safety issues in Tesla cars.

This time, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a dozen complaints about loss of steering control or loss of power steering in the 2023 Model 3 and Y electric cars.

It is estimated that the investigation would affect some 280,000 vehicles. Five drivers alleged in their complaints that they were unable to steer their vehicles, while another seven cited failures in the power steering, which required greater effort to drive.

According to reports, an accident occurred, but there were no injuries.

In a document, the agency indicated that loss of steering control may be accompanied by messages to drivers indicating that power steering assistance has been reduced or disabled.

Researchers will study the frequency with which the problem occurs and its severity, and the manufacturing processes, the document added.

The investigation into Tesla It is at least the fifth that the agency has started on Tesla cars in the last three years.

Source: AFP