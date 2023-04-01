Tremor today in Mexico: news of the seismic activity of March 31, 2023

To the northeast of San Felipe, Baja California, there was an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 and a depth of 17 kilometers.
Until 5:00 p.m. on March 31, there have been 12 earthquakes with a magnitude less than 5, according to the report of the National Seismological Service.
At 4:44 p.m., southeast of Río Grande, Oaxaca, there was an earthquake 5.8 km deep and magnitude 3.5.
From 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., four more earthquakes were detected in Mexico, according to the end of the evening report.
In Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, at 4:32 p.m. there was an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 and 15 km deep.
At 4:33 p.m., to the northeast of Motozintla, Chiapas, there was an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 and with a depth of 177.6 km.
At 15:04 there was an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 in San Marcos, Warrior5 kilometers deep.
In Guadalupe Victoria, lower californiathere was another movement at 15:49 hours of magnitude 3.5, with a depth of 16.7 km.
To the northwest of Matías Romero, Oaxaca, there was a magnitude 3.4 earthquake at 1:51 p.m., with a depth of 100.5 km.
At 12:32 p.m. there was an earthquake of magnitude 3.6, with a depth of 8.5 kilometers in Mapastepec, Chiapas.
In pijijiapanChiapas, there was another telluric movement at 12:51 hours of magnitude 3.7 and with a depth of 48.3 km.
A little later, at 3:03 p.m., an earthquake also occurred in Chiapas, in the municipality tonaláof magnitude 3.7 with a depth of 16.1 km.
The National Seismological reported that at 11:18 a.m. on March 31 there was an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 in Coyuca de Benítez, Guerrero, with a depth of 25.5 km.
According to him evening report of the National Seismological Service, published at 8:10 p.m. on March 31, there were other 10 earthquakes after the one that took place in Baja California at 10:48 a.m.
4.1 magnitude earthquake is recorded 46 kilometers north of Vicente Guerrero, Baja California
According to him National Seismologicalthe telluric movement was at 10:48 in the morning this Friday, with a depth of 7 kilometers.
During the first 5 hours of this friday march 31based on data from the National Seismological Service, no telluric movement was registered in Mexico.
Mexico is located on the Fire belt and is considered as a zone of high seismicity. For this reason, it is normal for small tremors to be recorded daily throughout the Mexican Republic.
It is important to highlight the microseisms, which according to Víctor Manuel Cruz, head of the Seismology department of the Institute of Geophysics of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) in a statement from the institution dated 2019.
“Microseisms are small ruptures inside the earthclose to the surface of the earth, in this case about four or five kilometers deep and are not unusual in the region of the Valley of Mexico basin.