Because of a money dispute, he beat his friend to death with a stone

In boliviantwo friends who drank alcohol, they argued for money and the events ended in a blow fight in which one he killed the other with a stone to the head.

The facts occurred this friday march 31the police arrested the subject who was identified as the culprit of the death of his friend, according to what was reported by Colonel Rolando Rojas, departmental director of the Special Force to Fight Crime (Felcc).

Friend kills another with stone

The attack was hit with a stone



The events took place in the city of El Alto, when two men living on the streets drank alcoholic beverages and apparently argued over a matter of money, then one of them began to attack the other.

“He hits him with blunt objects at head level, which would have caused his death,” Rojas explained.

The police confirmed that the fight took place over money issues that caused the anger of the assailant, who hit the other with a stone on his head and face, and the injured man died due to the seriousness of the injuries.

Through the security cameras, they managed to identify the alleged murderer, according to the police.

It was not the first time

It was not the first time that this subject killed a person



According to Colonel Rolando Rojas, the detainee already had a criminal record for homicide in 2013, so it was not the first time he had committed the crime.

“This person is apprehended and it was verified that he also had a record, according to his own version, for the crime of murder in the 2013 administration,” Rojas explained.

