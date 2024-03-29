Trial announced in the Senate against Mayorkas for immigration crisis

WASHINGTON — He judgment in it Senate to the Secretary of Homeland Security of the United States, Alejandro Majorca, It will begin in mid-April, congressmen reported.

Republicans in Congress accuse Mayorkas, in charge of immigration issues, of having caused a “humanitarian catastrophe” on the border between the United States and Mexico due to the influx of migrants.

A few months before the presidential elections in November, migration has become a key issue of the campaign.

In mid-February, congressmen indicted Mayorkas in the House of Representatives, the first stage of the impeachment procedure.

House Speaker Mike Johnson indicated he will send articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate shortly after Congress returns to session next month.

Two-thirds

The Republican lawmaker said he would send the two articles on April 10. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to swear in senators as jurors in the trial the next day, according to his office. The House of Representatives impeached Mayorkas after a narrow vote in February, but Johnson had delayed sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate while Congress took up the issue of government funding.

After the debates, the 100 senators will vote on each article. A two-thirds majority is required to convict him, in which case the dismissal is automatic and final.

Otherwise, Alejandro Mayorkas will be acquitted. It is most likely because the Democrats have a majority in this chamber.

Mayorkas rejects the accusations of Republicans, whom he accuses of “wasting precious time and taxpayer money” with the impeachment proceedings.

The situation continues to be a headache for Joe Biden, less than eight months before the presidential elections.

More than 9 million migrants have entered the United States borders since Joe Biden occupies the White House, which has generated a serious immigration crisis on the border and in American cities, a situation that represents a burden on American taxpayers due to to the assistance provided by the housing, food, health and education authorities for the children of immigrants.

Republicans accuse the Democratic president of having allowed the country to be “invaded.” They cite, for example, figures from December, when the border patrol intercepted 342,000 migrants and asylum seekers who crossed the border with Mexico without a visa.

Democrats accuse Republicans of using Mayorkas as a scapegoat in the middle of an election year and Trump of demonizing migrants with his anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Democrats defend themselves

“House Republicans did not present any evidence of anything resembling an impeachable crime,” according to Schumer.

But Johnson said in a statement that Mayorkas has “violated the public trust and completely refused to follow federal immigration laws.”

“He deserves to be charged and the American people demand that those responsible for the border crisis be held accountable,” Johnson said.

A comprehensive trial would allow Republicans to continue criticizing the Biden administration’s immigration policies. Johnson urged Schumer to hold “a full public trial” to show that he cared about “ending the devastation caused by Biden’s border catastrophe.”

Source: With information from AFP and AP