Remodeling work begins at the ‘Nuyorican Poets Cafe’

Full of inspiration and with the rhythm that only poets give to words, Caridad de la Luz or better known as the “Witch” spoke about the rehearsals, classes, art exhibitions and poems that will resonate again in this space that has been home and temple for the Nuyoricans.

“This is why all these years, decades, we have been on the bottom two floors, but now is going to be when we finish a complete building. It is going to be a cultural institution as it deserves, after fifty years of helping a community, I am proud, happy. I want to cry with joy and I’m holding it in,” said Caridad De La Luz, director, Nuyorican Poets Café.

And no wonder, the Nuyorican Poets Café received $24 million from the city for a total renovation, transformation and expansion of the hundred-year-old building.

“We will have three additional stages on the upper floors, which will also be used as classrooms and will be fully accessible. This work will be completed in the spring of 2026,” as described by Thomas Foley, commissioner of the Department of Design and Construction of the city.

“DDC is proud to join our partners and the community today to announce a $24.1 million project that will renovate and expand the Nuyorican Poets Café on the Lower East Side, allowing this iconic institution to continue its work for decades to come,” reads a message on social media from the city’s Design and Construction department.

The Nuyorican Poets Café was established in 1973 as a need to express themselves felt by Puerto Rican artists who came from the island and were born in the Lower East Side or lower East Side of Manhattan.

“The founders Miguel Algarín, Tato Laviera, Pedro Pietri and Miguel Piñero, they are happy, happy. They really helped me a lot and now I am executive director, although I started my career as ‘the witch’ doing poetry here in 1996,” she added. Of the light.

The poetry of the Nuyoricans was born in the harsh streets of New York City and found its space in this cafe, where for fifty years they have been able to express their art and it is part of the city’s culture.

Several generations of Puerto Ricans grew up watching plays, poets and listening to Latin, jazz and other rhythms.

Councilwoman Carlina Rivera remembers it well from her childhood. And she was one of those who got the city to fund the project.

“As the councilwoman of my neighborhood, I can bring in ten million dollars, 24 in total. And I spent many nights here listening to poems, hip hop music and celebrating very significant moments in my life.”

