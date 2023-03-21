Trinity Fusion ouvrira son early access le 13 avril

As a reminder, Trinity Fusion places us in the skins of Maya with three parallel incarnations, a psychic warrior who fights to prevent the collapse of the multiverse. We will therefore visit three dimensions: caverns invaded by mutants, an infinite forge and a post-human celestial city. Each version of Maya has its own powers and skills. In terms of gameplay, Angry Mob Games claim to use their experience in fighting games to compose a score of dodges, special moves and enjoyable pranks.

The return of the three

All of this we already knew. But to encourage us to follow the early access closely, Angry Mob Games has published a roadmap official, which will be updated according to their tribulations and progress. We learn there that a first big update will tumble in June with new bosses, but above all new biomes: the In-Between, nothingness between the dimensions, and the merged biomes, unholy collages of drifting worlds. As a bonus, first-time buyers will try New Game + modifiers, streamer mode, new abilities and lore fragments.