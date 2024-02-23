Tripled the permitted alcohol level

And Cuban resident in Little Havana He was arrested after being found responsible for the death of a driver on Coral Way in December.

Leonardo Remedios, 41 years oldwas in a Volkswagen Tiguan going more than 40 mph over the speed limit when he crashed into the victim’s Nissan Altima and a third vehicle.

Upon performing the corresponding physical analysis, it was confirmed that tripled the legal blood alcohol limit in west Miami-Dade.

The tragic incident occurred on December 7 just before midnight.

Authorities allege that the Cuban was driving at full speed on Coral Way, in the Coral Terrace area, when he completely disregarded a red light and hit the other driver as he was turning left from the Palmetto Highway.

“The catastrophic impact caused the victim’s vehicle to spin counterclockwise half a turn into westbound traffic and (strike) the left rear side of (a) third vehicle,” the arrest report states. of the county police, cited by Local 10.

The identity of the victim was not revealed.

Following the collision, Remedios was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital for minor injuries. There, toxicological tests were performed that revealed his blood alcohol content of 0.273%, almost three and a half times the legal limit.

Furthermore, the vehicle’s internal data showed that He was driving 81 mph in an area where the maximum is 40 mph.

The Cuban appeared on Thursday in the Criminal Court, where he was charged with charges of vehicular manslaughter and manslaughter by driving under the influence.

He was detained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and given a sentence of bail of $75,000.