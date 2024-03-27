Trump reacts to gag imposed by judge: it is illegal and unconstitutional

NEW YORK – The ex-president Donald Trump reacted on Wednesday against the judge in New York that imposed a gag order on him not to comment publicly about witnesses, prosecutors, court personnel or jurors in his impending criminal trial over accusations of an alleged payment to silence accusations against him.

In a message on social media, Trump wrote that the gag order is “illegal, un-American, unconstitutional” and asserted that Judge Juan M. Merchan “is illegally trying to deprive me of my right under the First Amendment to speak against the politicization of justice.”

Judge Juan Merchan is a regular donor to the Democratic cause, including President Biden’s campaign and a group dedicated to “resisting… Donald Trump,” according to a report by The New York Post.

Judge’s daughter in controversy

Trump, virtual Republican presidential candidate, also He referred to the judge’s daughter, who is a Democratic political consultant, noting that she had posted a photo on social media of him behind bars.. An account apparently owned by Loren Merchan on X, formerly Twitter, has an image of imprisoned Trump as its profile photo. Loren Merchan’s consulting firm included a link to that account in a message on social networks.

The gag order does not prohibit comments about the judge or his family, or about Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, an elected Democrat whose office is prosecuting Trump.

Messages seeking comment were left with Judge Merchan, Loren Merchan and a court spokesperson. Bragg’s office declined to comment on the matter.

Trump’s message on his social network, Truth Social, was his first reaction to the gag order, which Merchan imposed on Tuesday, the day after setting the trial date for April 15. Hours before the ruling, Trump had described Merchan in Truth Social as “a distinguished-looking man” and “a real, certified Trump hater.”

Merchan’s order cited Trump’s alleged “history” of making “threatening, inflammatory and denigrating” comments against people involved in his legal cases in granting prosecutors’ request to issue a “very limited” gag order.

“Violate the First Amendment”

While not covered by the gag order, Merchan referenced Trump’s numerous comments about him as an example of the unwanted rhetoric. The restrictions are similar to those imposed in the case against Trump over accusations of electoral interference in Washington, DC

Trump’s lawyers had resisted the gag order, warning that it would amount to an unconstitutional and illegal restriction of his right to free speech, an argument that was echoed by Trump in his message for Truth Social.

Merchan long refused to impose a gag order, recognizing Trump’s “special” status as a former president and candidate, and not wanting to limit Trump’s ability to publicly defend himself. But, he said, as the trial approached, dHe decided that his obligation to “protect” the integrity of the case outweighs fears of violating the First Amendment. According to the judge, Trump’s comments have provoked fear and created the need to intensify security measures around the people attacked and to investigate threats.

“Progressive” judge

Federal Election Commission records show that Merchan made three small donations over a two-day span in July 2020 through ActBlue, the Democratic Party’s preferred online fundraising platform.

The veteran judge contributed to the “Biden for President” campaign and made contributions to the Progressive Turnout Project and Stop Republicans.

The Progressive Turnout Project’s stated mission is to “bring Democrats together to vote,” according to the group’s website.

Trump claims there is a hunt against him by Democrats.

Source: With information from AP