Turtle Beach Stealth Pro: the brand’s ultimate headset is very attractive

Well known for its quality headsets, Turtle Beach unveils an all-new wireless and cross-platform gaming headset, the Stealth Pro.

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro: a high-end gaming headset with two batteries

Two Turtle Beach headsets are already in our guide to the best Xbox headsets and this Stealth Pro is likely to interest a lot of people. Described as an “ultra-premium” helmet, it benefits from the best features offered by the brand, which aims to make it the benchmark in the field.

Turtle Beach explains that it has integrated its 50mm Nanoclear speakers to offer superior sound quality. They feature 56% more surface area than the 40mm drivers typically found elsewhere on gaming headsets, although there are exceptions.

The Stealth Pro helmet also offers an active noise isolation system with 25 dB noise reduction that eliminates most ambient noise.

Also new, two internal microphones are offered in the Stealth Pro, but it will also be possible to use the removable TruSpeak boom microphone which, according to the brand, reduces background noise almost 10 times more than competitors. “All mics feature Turtle Beach’s SMART (Sonic Measurement Audio Reduction Tuning) technology, which is designed to adapt to surrounding noise so only the voice comes through”says the manufacturer.

Another advantage of this high-end gaming headset is undoubtedly its two interchangeable batteries, each of which has a 12-hour battery life, and which can be recharged on the wireless station. So players can never run out of battery, which is great news.

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset Features

Strong steel frame and frame

50mm Nanoclear speakers

Leatherette and memory foam cushions

Programmable dial and mode button

Turtle Beach Audio Hub app for fine-tuning (advanced 10-band EQ)

Reduction of noise levels by up to -25dB (four internal noise-canceling microphones)

Mirophone that transmits only the voice, reducing up to 97% of background noise

Adjusting the mic feedback

(20dB acoustic reduction behind the microphone)

Two interchangeable batteries with an autonomy of more than 12 hours

15 minutes of charging provides three hours of battery life

2.4GHz wireless charging station with additional USB-A port

Up to 15m wireless connection distance

Bluetooth 5.1 and dual connectivity for listening to music/chatting/making calls/gaming

Compatible Windows Sonic, Sony 3DAudio pour PS5, Dolby Atmos et DTS Headphone : X

Additional USB-C cable to charge the headphones without the need for the station

Storage pouch included

Compatible: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Windows PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch and Bluetooth enabled devices.

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro headset is available for pre-order at a price of €329.99 and will be available from April 23, 2023.