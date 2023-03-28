TV tip: Wolfswinkel in the first: Masurian crime star as a populist – TV SPIELFILM

Now and then a bicycle theft. Or a couple of young people who illegally jump off a bridge into the canal: It rarely gets really stressful for the patent police officer Melanie Kosse (Annett Sawallisch) in her idyllic little village of Wolfswinkel north of Berlin. When the well-grounded law enforcement officer is on duty with her smirking colleague Heiko (Robert Höller), there is even time for a swim in the lake.

This changes when Melanie’s old school friend Lydia (Claudia Eisinger), a retired daily soap actress, returns to Brandenburg. Lydia stirs up the village community with right-wing slogans about home and identity. Much to the annoyance of elementary school teacher Anja (Alina Levshin), who is committed to combating historical oblivion. The three women used to be good friends, but not much seems to be left of that today. The sometimes cheerful, sometimes explosive village drama “Wolfswinkel” runs this Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. on the first.

At first glance, the village police officer Melanie seems a bit naïve. She would prefer to stay out of political discussions. The community in the village is important to her, but behind the conservative facade we discover a woman who knows exactly what she wants: she regularly climbs into the bunk with an attractive Polish bargee without wanting to commit. Nobody needs to know. When she finally becomes pregnant, Melanie’s priorities change and she shows her colors politically.

It’s about time. Her ex-girlfriend Lydia is busy fishing in the brown soup with a lurid video blog, a number of bored young people don’t think a little more love of home is so bad. The mayor and building contractor Elvis Neumann (Jörg Schüttauf) does not seem to be bothered by the activities as long as his re-election is not in jeopardy. He has an old cobbled street, which is reminiscent of the bitter fate of forced laborers during the Nazi era, excavated and sold the stones.

“Wolfswinkel”: Conflicts are not really analyzed

It is this ignorance and indifference that has prepared the breeding ground for the brown populist. When the group controlled by Lydia sets up a boulder in the middle of the village as a war memorial for Wehrmacht soldiers, the teacher Anja promptly paints over the huge gray chunk with brightly colored paint. The situation escalates. At some point, the first stone flies through the elementary school window.

The author duo Scarlett Kleint and Alfred Roesler-Kleint (the two also wrote books for several “Usedom-Krimis”) touch on a lot of explosive topics. But the conflicts are not really played through and analyzed in depth. The quite entertaining film, directed by Ruth Olshan, prefers to rely on the protagonist, convincingly played by Annett Sawallisch.

Against this profound policewoman, it is not so easy for even such a high-profile actress as Claudia Eisinger (“The Masurian Crime”) to gain her own profile as a new right-wing fisherman. And Alina Levshin as a teacher, who doesn’t want to bow to the simple slogans, is neglected in the half-hearted screenplay. When things get serious, the villagers gather for hilarious singing with playback accompaniment. In view of the explosive issues, that’s just a little little.