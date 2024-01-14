TVE changes its strategy: Bake Off: celebrities in the oven, on Monday

From Spanish Television They continue looking to find the key to lead in audience. To do this, they have turned to new programs, such as Bake Off: celebrities in the ovena program that aired its first edition on Amazon Prime Video, and that has moved to conventional television thanks to the public network.

A bet that, however, has not been launched with the desired data, because despite having faces like Alba Carrillo, Julio Iglesias Jr., Yolanda Ramos or Terelu Campos, among othersin his first program, which aired last Thursday, They achieved a 9.8% share and a total of 874,000 viewers.

With a low figure, the public channel has decided to completely change its strategy, bringing the second installment of this second season to Monday, January 15, to air starting at 10:50 p.m.. A change through which the new pastry program will now face Hermanos (Antena 3) and La Mejor Generación (Telecinco).

A program in which the contestants, now without their first eviction, Toi Salazar, They will receive a visit from the cast of the television series, 4 stars, in which its actors will taste each of the participants’ desserts, in which three different textures must be distinguished, with a creamy part, a crunchy texture and a fruit sauce. In the second test, the contestants must replicate a house of cards with the best of techniques.

A bad start

A program that began at 10:50 p.m., after the broadcast of I Don’t Know What You’re Talking About, by Mercedes Mil and Ins Herrand, and that ended late, after 1:00 a.m., something that some of the viewers already denounced. fans with MasterChef.

But in addition to the premiere of Bake Off, on Thursday, January 11, The second edition of GH Do also arrived on television on Telecincowhich ended up garnering better audience data than TVE, with a screen share of 12.7% and 931,000 viewers on average.