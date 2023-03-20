Twitter automatically responds to all press emails with a poo emoji

Without having a communication team, Twitter can no longer respond to emails sent by journalists. Now, Twitter’s press service has only one automatic response. It is simply a poop emoji. It’s actually not a joke. Elon Musk announced it himself on his Twitter account.

The automatic response from Twitter’s press service © Tom’s Guide EN

Following his arrival at the head of Twitter, Elon Musk was quick to fire thousands of employees around the world. To the extent that Twitter’s communications team has been decimated by layoffs. Twitter even launched a new round of layoffs last month.

Twitter’s press department responds almost immediately to all emails with this poo emoji

For several months, Twitter no longer communicated with journalists at all. Impossible for the media to get any comment on the layoffs, the departure of advertisers, the lawsuits and other topics that are in the news. There was no no longer enough employees to respond to press requests.

Elon Musk has finally announced the return of the press service. He now responds to all emails sent by the media and journalists, but not in the way one would expect. Indeed, the address “[email protected]” automatically replies with a poo emoji to all emails. Many Internet users and media have already been able to verify this. We have also verified this at the time this article is written.

Twitter did not specify if this poop emoji as an automatic reply is a temporary or permanent measure. This could be a temporary measure while relaunching the press service with an operational communication team. We do not know if new employees have been recruited to swell the ranks of the communication team. In any case, the idea probably comes from Elon Musk. The American billionaire is indeed a regular at this emoji. Last year, when the takeover of Twitter was not yet finalized, Elon Musk was already making fun of the boss of the social network with the blue bird with a poo emoji.

