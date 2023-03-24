Twitter Blue available worldwide. Here are the prices in Portugal

O Twitter announced that the Blue subscription is now available worldwide, which means that anyone – regardless of country – can become a paying member of the social network.

In addition to the verified badge, Twitter Blue has a number of advantages over the free version. These include the ability to write longer tweets, edit or undo tweets shortly after they are sent, organize tagged tweets by folder, and also see fewer ads.

As far as price is concerned, interested parties who subscribe to Twitter Blue via the web will be able to choose to pay a monthly fee of 8 euros (96 euros per year). If you decide to subscribe to the annual plan, those interested can enjoy a 12% discount and pay 7 euros per month (84 euros per year). Note that the price is slightly higher if Twitter Blue is subscribed through the app, with Twitter justifying the decision with the fees charged by Google and Apple.

It is also important to note that anyone who still has a verified account badge without having paid for it will no longer have it as of April 1st, with Twitter advance in a publication that Blue will be the only way to have this functionality.

Twitter Blue is now available globally! Sign up today to get your blue checkmark, prioritized ranking in conversations, half ads, long Tweets, Bookmark Folders, custom navigation, Edit Tweet, Undo Tweet, and more. Sign up here: — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) March 23, 2023

