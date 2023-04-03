Twitter changes its logo to an image of a dog in reference to Dogecoin

The historic little bird on Twitter has curiously turned into a dog, in reference to the cryptocurrency: Dogecoin.

Did Elon Musk decide to replace the Twitter logo? The famous little blue bird has flown away to make way for a dog emoji of the shiba inu breed, on the social network site.

Around 8 p.m., this April 3, the reactions are linked on Twitter. And the same question that comes up: “why?”

Across the Atlantic too, users are surprised and some explanations are emerging.

According to the specialized media TechCrunch, only one possible explanation. The dog displayed is that of a meme: the DOGE, in reference to the cryptocurrency, the Dogecoin. It would indeed be a coup of Elon Musk.

He didn’t hide for long. As the questions multiplied, he posted a meme on his Twitter account, where we see the famous dog presenting identity papers to a police officer. On these papers appears the logo of Twitter, and the dog then specifies: “it’s an old photo”.

Investors charge Musk

He is currently pitted against Dogecoin investors, who accuse him of reversing the price of the cryptocurrency. A complaint was filed last June claiming $ 258 billion from the boss of Twitter. According to the plaintiffs, Elon Musk inflated the price, capitalization and trading volumes of the cryptocurrency by tweeting advertising.

Elon Musk has just dismissed the complaint through his lawyers. This April 3, Elon Musk and his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, filed a petition in the US court.

In that lawsuit, Musk’s lawyers recently called Dogecoin a “legitimate cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of nearly $10 billion,” adding that Musk’s tweets about it were nothing to sneeze at. other than this explanation, reports TechCrunch.