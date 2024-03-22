Two bicycle stations inaugurated at Citi Field stadium

Members of the executive committee of the Citi Field stadium, the Lift company and the Transportation Commissioner inaugurated two bicycle stations at the Mets stadium on Thursday.

“The biggest home run we are hitting is bringing CitiBike to Citi Field days before the games start,” said commissioner Ydanis Rodríguez.

The Transportation Department posted a message on social media comparing images of bicycles at the Mets stadium from 1964 and the present.

“Sixty years later, @MrMet is still going strong.

“Today we launched 66 @CitiBikeNYC docking stations at @CitiField. Half are beyond the main entrance of the Jackie Robinson Rotunda, the other half are beyond the left field fence.

“See you on #InaugurationDay!” the message reads.

🚲⚾🚲⚾🚲⚾

The stations have 66 bicycles.

Queens County has 450 CitiBike bike stations in the neighborhoods of Corona, Jackson Heights, Sunnyside, Maspeth and Elmhurst.

Councilman Francisco Moya noted that this will bring more options for fans to get to the stadium and avoid traffic.

For his part, Commissioner Rodríguez said that the department continues working to have more bicycle lines in the city and that the cooperation of all New Yorkers is important.

“We call on all people who drive to avoid ‘double parking’ and to protect cyclists.”

So far, there are no details as to whether or not there will be a security plan in the area due to the implementation of these new bicycle stations.