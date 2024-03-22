They try to revoke approval of the fiscal budget in the Lower House

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene declared that she has presented, along with several of her colleagues, a “motion to nullify” the adoption of the budget, supported by the Speaker of the House, Republican Mike Johnson.

He considers it a “betrayal of the American people, a betrayal of Republican voters.”

Greene did not set a timetable for the impeachment vote, calling it more of a “warning” but it has fueled an internal battle among conservatives.

“I have respect for him as a person, but he’s not doing the job,” said Greene, who estimates that congressmen could vote on Johnson’s future when they return from their Easter recess in two weeks.

After approval in the House of Representatives, the text now goes to the Senate, which has until midnight this Friday to adopt it. If you do not do so, funds will be cut off for public administrations and their consequent temporary closure, known as “shutdown.”

The law contemplates 1.2 billion dollars in financing.

Legislators usually reach a last-minute agreement, but this time they have already warned some officials of a real risk of paralysis, given the uncertainty over the Senate vote.

Democrats and the left-wing press use the blackmail of public services as an excuse to continue wasting money on their political and partisan projects. As an intimidation, they talk about a list of possible consequences of a “shutdown”: military and transportation security agents without momentary pay, but retroactively, among other departments, most of them not directly with the public.

The United States has been fighting for several months for the final adoption of a budget, amid disputes between moderate and extremist Democrats of President Joe Biden and strict conservatives who seek to stop the general disorder in the administration.

So far Congress has adopted a series of mini-laws to extend the federal budget for weeks, or a few months at most.

Foreign policy, Biden’s priority

If passed in the Senate, the bill introduced Thursday would extend the U.S. budget through the end of the fiscal year, Sept. 30.

This 1,012-page text contains measures with strong repercussions abroad, as part of Biden’s foreign policy, the first priority of his government.

The text prohibits any direct funding from the United States to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, embroiled in controversy since Israel accused 12 of its 13,000 employees in January of being involved in a heinous attack committed by the Islamist movement. Palestinian Hamas in October.

“I will vote against this bill that prohibits aid to the children of Gaza who are dying of hunger,” announced the radical left congressman, Ro Khanna, in a message on the social network X.

Hundreds of millions of dollars are also going to Taiwan.

The bill also contains several measures related to migration, an explosive issue in the midst of the presidential campaign.

It provides, among other things, for the hiring of tens of thousands of border agents.

Finally, it contains various far-left partisan measures that have angered some Republicans in the Lower House, but which the mainstream liberal press does not mention.

(email protected)

Source: With information from AP.