Two men found dead after fire

Two people died and several families were displaced from their homes after a four-story building caught fire in Bath Beach, Brooklyn.

The fire started Sunday shortly after seven p.m., at 29th Street and Bath Avenue.

About 60 firefighters from 12 different units responded to the scene.

When they arrived, they found the two people dead.

Two firefighters were injured during the incident.

Several apartments and businesses suffered water, fire and smoke damage.

The Red Cross is working with evacuated families as firefighters continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

_______________________

We invite you to visit us on the new NY1 Noticias channel on WhatsApp. There you will find the most relevant news about what is happening in New York, as well as other coverage about the rest of the country, Latin America and the world. click in this link to access the channel. We thank you in advance if you become one of our followers and express your reaction to what we publish with an emoji.