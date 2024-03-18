Van crashes into bus stop; 3 dead and baby in serious condition

SAN FRANCISCO.- Three people died and a baby was hospitalized in critical condition after a van crashed into a bus stop in San Francisco, authorities said Sunday.

Two victims, including a child, died at the scene of the crash Saturday afternoon in the city’s West Portal neighborhood, police said. Three other people were taken to hospitals.

The third victim, a woman, later died at a hospital, police added.

The baby is being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to police. The driver of the white Mercedes SUV is among those hospitalized, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said Saturday that it is investigating the cause of the crash, in collaboration with the San Francisco Police Department.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said on social media site X that she had visited the site of the collision on Saturday. She called it “heartbreaking.”

Some people left flowers at the scene of the crash, the Chronicle reported. The advocacy group Walk San Francisco was planning a vigil Monday night at that location.

Embed “San Francisco recorded a near-record 39 traffic deaths in 2022 and 25 traffic deaths last year — 17 of them pedestrians, according to city tallies.” This story is almost too sad to read. A family wiped out by an SUV while standing on the sidewalk. —Mark Hogan (@markasaurus) March 18, 2024

Source: With information from AP