Two people injured after scaffolding collapses in Brooklyn

Two people are injured after a scaffolding collapses on a Brooklyn building.

The victims were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred shortly before two in the afternoon this Tuesday at the intersection of Stuyvesant and Greene avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

A complaint about the location on the Department of Buildings website from February indicates construction work was being done inside the building without a permit.

There are no details yet on what caused the scaffolding to fall.

