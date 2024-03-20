Health alert due to increase in measles cases

Cases of measles or rubella continue to increase in several countries.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, issued an alert, especially for those traveling outside the United States with infants.

This virus, which mostly affects children under 7 years of age, can cause death.

“Complications can range from dehydration due to discomfort, children can stop eating and drinking liquids, to encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain,” adds pediatrician Dr. Tania Florimón.

According to the CDC, 58 cases have been reported in 17 states so far this year. Some cases in New York City. They recommend vaccines

“These vaccines are given once a year, and then repeated after four years,” adds this health specialist from Pediatrics 2000.

However, he says that many parents are not vaccinating their children against this virus.

“Every day I have to talk to the parents,” he says.

According to Dr. Florimón, the decrease is largely due to the belief that vaccines cause autism.

“We have not seen anything to confirm that the measles vaccine causes autism, there are even many cases of autistic children who have never been vaccinated,” he explains.

A CDC report shows that due to the decrease in vaccination, around 250,000 infants could contract the virus each year in the next three years.

The CDC warns that we are all exposed to the virus if we are not vaccinated. Nine out of ten people can become infected if they are not vaccinated.

It recommends adults receive two doses of the MMR vaccine separated by at least 28 days.

