Unicorns Agency announces launch and has first client: Ubisoft

If we look at the projections of the study “This Year Next Year: 2022 Global End-Of-Year Forecast”in 2014 it was estimated that the advertising market generated income of 429 billion dollars, so by 2023 investment is expected to grow to 855 billion dollars, which gives us an idea of ​​how important it is idea management has returned to the market.

Unicorns Agency opens with client

Unicorns Agency enters the creative market and announces its arrival in the industry with Ubisofthis first client with whom he stands out in the gamingnot only because of the profile of the account, but also because of the demand for advertising that the video game industry is beginning to register.

“In Unicorns Agency We believe that customization and transparency are the key, which is why we focus on forming dedicated teams for each project, which allows us to provide a 100 percent service tailored to the needs of our clients,” he explained. Victor Jobfounder and CEO from the agency.

The history behind the emergence of the agency is important, since it is not only specialized in creativity, relations with media agencies and digital works, but also seeks to detonate the business of clients to whom its formula is directed, such as SMEs, independent entrepreneurs and advertisers.

The profile of Job is also interesting, who has more than 20 years in media agencies such as Made Media, Zenith Optimedia, Initiative y Haswhich is why increasingly valuable activities have been defined.

It is with this in mind that very important activities have been defined in the market, such as the recognition of Initiative by Adweek as Global Media Agency of the Year.

“For an agency to win these two awards in the same year is a rare feat in

our industry. These awards are a resounding testament to the collective power of our people, our culture, our customers, and our new positioning. Fame and Flow is our new value proposition, a work philosophy that allows us to continue accompanying the growth of the most performance-focused and culturally relevant global brands, such as Nike, Amazon, Merck, Liberty Mutual y T-Mobile”, he explained Dimitri Maex, CEO Overall of Initiative.

Media agencies have established themselves in the market and have provided a series of creative resources that go beyond the ordinary operation of communicating brands with consumers and have become triggers for results-oriented creativity.

