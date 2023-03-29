Nintendo: New Zelda trailer, Zelda versions of OLED switch and controller

Nintendo has announced a new gameplay video for the upcoming role-playing game “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”, along with a Switch game console and accessories based on the game’s design. This is the latest version of the console with a 7-inch OLED display, a carrying case for transporting the console and Nintendo’s “Pro Controller” for the switch – all in the Zelda design.

The Nintendo Switch with OLED display was launched in October 2021 and has a larger and higher-contrast screen than the original Switch with a 6.2-inch display. The now announced special edition in Zelda design and coloring has corresponding ornaments on the back of the device, on the Joy-Con controllers and the stand. This Switch model is said to be available before the game from April 28, 2023, the game itself will not be included.

Gameplay video demonstrates Link’s new abilities

On the other hand, the Pro Controller and bag designed in the design of the new Zelda game will be launched at the same time as the release of the new title, on May 12, 2023. There are already one or two official trailers for the game itself, but in the new one Gameplay demonstration shows Nintendo producer Eiji Aonuma some interesting new abilities available to character “Link”.

For example, Link can use “time reversal” to turn back time, for example to stand on a stone that has fallen from one of the islands floating above the world, which then moves back to the sky island with the new ability. But that’s just one of the ways to get to the floating islands. Such islands already know fans of the series from older titles like “The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword”, but they are redesigned in “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”.

Synthesis as a special play ability

Particularly noteworthy is the new ability “Synthesis”, which can be used to combine items. This allows Link to build an ax out of a stick and a stone that is stronger against opponents than just the simple stick. From the combination of a previously collected eye and an arrow, the latter becomes a homing projectile. A raft can also be built by assembling tree trunks and combining them with fans for locomotion. This ability generates a lot of interest in the video’s comments, as fans expect creative combinations of multiple items.

Nintendo has not yet named any prices for Germany. In the USA, the OLED switch is said to have a Zelda design Engadget sea be available for around US$360. That’s only slightly above the list price of the current OLED model, which Nintendo officially sells there for $350. At $75 and $25 respectively, the pro controller and carrying case are only $5 more than the respective accessories in the standard design.



Bild 1 von 8

Nintendo Switch OLED Zelda Tears of Kingdom



(fds)

