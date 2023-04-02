United States: 22 dead by strong storms

The deaths due to the strong storm that hits with an unprecedented series of storms USA they reached 22 this Saturday, while the affected states showed a devastating scenario after the destruction of houses and businesses.

According to the latest balance of the authorities, Tennessee, the state most affected by the storms, registered seven deaths, which are added to the 15 deaths among the States of Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama.

Frank Scott Jr, governor of Little Rock, the capital of Arkansas, explained that “close to 30 individuals were transported to our local hospitals.” In the state’s most populous city, residents woke up to a bleak scene of overturned cars, uprooted trees, broken phone lines and destroyed homes.

Regarding the course that the storm will follow, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued alerts about possible tornadoes and strong storms in the northeast of the country. Last Sunday, a tornado ripped through Mississippi, killing 23 people and devastating streets.